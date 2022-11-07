The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,356. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

