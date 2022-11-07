The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Transurban Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.
Transurban Group Company Profile
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transurban Group (TRAUF)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.