The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.