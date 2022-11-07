The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $22.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 202,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

