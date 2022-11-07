The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Neutral

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. 100,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

