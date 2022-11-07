The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $8.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

LAZR stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 272.38% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.