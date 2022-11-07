The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

