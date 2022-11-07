The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 39.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 27.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

