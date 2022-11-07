The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TJX opened at $71.19 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

