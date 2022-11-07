The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

