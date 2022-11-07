Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 136,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $598.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

