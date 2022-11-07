Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 114,295 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $610.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

