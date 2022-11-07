THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7,770.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

