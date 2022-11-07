Thunder Brawl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $257,607.00 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $108.90 million and $257,607.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.61895298 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $143,411.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

