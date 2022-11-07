Thunder Brawl (THB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $827,423.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002985 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $110.95 million and $827,423.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.61005095 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $500,272.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

