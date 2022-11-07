thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.01.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

