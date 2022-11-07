TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TIFS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.49). 165,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.61. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.08 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of £671.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,940.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.15%.

(Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.