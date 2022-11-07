Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 9,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 92,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Featured Stories

