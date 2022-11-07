Toncoin Price Up 4.4% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00007717 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.95 billion and $11.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,662.32 or 0.99917425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022557 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00250137 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.59402764 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $13,602,848.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

