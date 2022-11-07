Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

TSE TOU opened at C$81.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$38.10 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.44. The firm has a market cap of C$27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,859,974 shares in the company, valued at C$616,574,450.63. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,859,974 shares in the company, valued at C$616,574,450.63. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.66 per share, with a total value of C$27,183.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at C$616,097.16.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

