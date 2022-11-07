TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 140,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

