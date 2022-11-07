TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 897 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

