TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

