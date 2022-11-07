TownSquare Capital LLC Has $108.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,540,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after buying an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,614,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,476,000 after buying an additional 1,244,852 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,436,083 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

