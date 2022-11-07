TownSquare Capital LLC Has $30.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,195. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.