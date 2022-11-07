TownSquare Capital LLC Has $8.22 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,829 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.21. 918,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

