Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 425 ($4.91) to GBX 370 ($4.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 392.60 ($4.54).

Shares of Trainline stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 307.50 ($3.56). The stock had a trading volume of 227,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.32. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

