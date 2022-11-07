TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Down to $48.57

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $45.68. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 10,823 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,561,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

