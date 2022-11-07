Tremor International (TRMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

