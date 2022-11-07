Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,217 shares.The stock last traded at $55.13 and had previously closed at $53.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

