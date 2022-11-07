Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.57.

Trisura Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSU traded up C$1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.27. 208,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,231. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

