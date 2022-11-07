Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Financial Review

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Volta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.03 -$127.56 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 5.28 -$276.60 million ($1.85) -0.55

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Volta 1 6 2 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tritium DCFC and Volta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tritium DCFC currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 458.82%. Volta has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Tritium DCFC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Volta.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A Volta -562.95% -89.56% -52.34%

Risk & Volatility

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats Volta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About Volta

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.