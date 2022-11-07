Truist Financial Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.24.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

