Truist Financial Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $55.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,884. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 203,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

