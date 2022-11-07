Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 7.9%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.92. 13,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,020,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $831,434 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.