Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Lowered to $221.00 at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $239.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

UI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded down $28.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.83. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,851. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

