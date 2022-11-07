Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Lowered to $221.00 at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $239.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

UI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI traded down $28.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.83. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,851. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

