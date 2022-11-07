UBS Group Raises ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.80

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ING. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 447,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

