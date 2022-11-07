Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $92.45 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Ultra has a total market cap of $92.45 million and $626,555.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.3121164 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $896,249.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

