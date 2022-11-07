UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.29 on Top Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00011004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $158.18 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00605266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,547.12 or 0.31529670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

