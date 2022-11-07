Umee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $741,722.00 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $741,722.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official website is umee.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

