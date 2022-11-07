UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a market cap of $947.67 million, a PE ratio of -42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

