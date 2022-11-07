Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 12,974,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,164. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 66.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.