Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Trading Up 1.9 %

UNIEF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.