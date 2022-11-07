United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.69 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.48.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.