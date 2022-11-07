United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $131,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.16. 102,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,086. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

