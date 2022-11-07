United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Cellular Trading Down 22.4 %
USM traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 782,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.67.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
