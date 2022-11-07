United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,288 shares.The stock last traded at $24.27 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. CWM LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in United States Cellular by 9.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 77.4% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

