Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Universal Display stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

