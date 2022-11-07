Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Upstart makes up about 2.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Upstart by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Upstart by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 30,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $342.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.