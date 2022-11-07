Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $102,184.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,818.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $102,184.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,818.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,806 shares of company stock worth $677,997. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Usio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

