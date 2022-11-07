Vai (VAI) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and $103,654.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

